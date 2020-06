Indian Wedding Songs – From Bridal entry, Sangeet to Wedding Films – The Big Youtube Playlist

Indian Wedding Songs, Dance & Music – are the first things that come to my mind when I think of any wedding! Being a Wedding Photographer for over 12 years, and having covered more than 500 weddings, it sure gives me a birds eye view – to what is Hot, what WAS hot, and what is the current Rage.

Here, according to me are some of the Hits, the Cannot-do-without, the Wannabes & a few Misses – when it comes to weddings songs.





Neha Kakkar, Vishal-Shekhar & Other artists at Indian Weddings.

The TOP Wedding Songs

The Three Ls – Liggi, Lamborghini & Lehenga!

Liggi (Ritviz)

Here’s our rendition of Liggi and one of my favourite wedding films!

Lamberghini (The Doorbeen)

Lehenga (Jass Manak)

The Bridal Entry Songs

Raabta (Shreya Ghoshal)

Unchained Melody at Anandkaraj

(Samode Destination Wedding Film By Ramit Batra)

For the Millennial/Gen Z bride!

Love Me Like you Do & Hosanna (Tamil/Telugu) feat. Vidya Vox

Promise (Ben Howard)

Or This instrumental Music

The Most Awesome Sangeet Songs

Kamariya (Darshan Raval)

Kala Chashma (Prem & Hardeep ft Badshah)

Dil Chori Saada Ho Gaya (Yo Yo Honey Singh)

Coca Cola (Tony & Neha Kakkar)

Lehenga (Jass Manak)

Cham Cham feat. Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor (Meet Bros)

Proper Patola (Badshah, Daljit Dosanjh)

Bom Diggy Diggy (Zack Knight, Jasmin Walia)

Dilbar (Neha Kakkar)

Morni Banke feat Guru Randhawa

Shangrila Bangkok Destination Wedding Film

Nachde Ne Saare (Jasleen Royal)

Funny Sangeet Songs

Cutiepie feat Ranbir & Anushka

Tune Maari Entriyaan (Vishal Dadlani & Bappi Lahiri)

Family, Friends & Group Sangeet Songs

Navrai Majhi feat. Sridevi

Gallan Goodiyaan

Lagdi Hai Thaai feat. Kangna Ranaut

Peh Gaya Khalara (Jasleen Royal)

Let’s Nacho (Badshah & Benny Dayal)

Gulabo (Vishal Dadlani, Amit Trivedi)

Songs for The First Dance

Rabta (Shreya Ghoshal)

The Top Punjabi Nostalgic Wedding Songs

Lathe Di Chadar & Laung Gawacha

Nai Jana (Remix)

Nai Jana (Neha Bhasin)

Madhaniya (Neha Bhasin)

Kanda Kacheya Ne (Jyotica Tangri)

Bhangra Ta Sajda from Veere Di Wedding

Top Sufi/Classical Songs

Mere Rashke Qamar (Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan ji)

Uddi Ja (Mohsin Abbas Haider, Coke Studio)

Nenjekulle (Kadal) feat AR Rehman (MTV Unplugged, Shaktishree G)

Ye Jo Halka Halka Suror Hai (Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan ji)

Top Gujarati / Marathi Songs!

Kamariya (Darshan Raval)

“Pethal pur maa sun le oh chorriyan,

Jhoome nagariyan jab jab yeh ghume,

Kamariya re taaari kammariyan” Just wants to make me dance!!

Navrai Majhi feat. Sridevi

Kai Po Che – Shubharambh

The Mehendi Songs

Chittiyan Kalaiyan (Meet Bros feat. Kanika Kapoor)

Laung Laachi (Mannat Noor)

The Chilled out Brunch & Pool Party Songs

Blue Hai Paani /Sunny Sunny (Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar)

Baby Doll (Meet Bros)

The After Party Songs

Dilliwaali Girlfriend

Saadi Galli (Lehmber Hussainpuri)

Abhi toh Party Shuru Hui Hai (Badshah)

Tennu Suit Suit Karda (Sukhbir)

(Udaipur Destination Wedding Film by Ramit Batra)

Let’s Nacho (Badshah & Benny Dayal)

Gal Ban Gayi (Remix) feat Honey Singh, Sukhbir & Neha Kakkar

Kar Gayi Chull (Badshah, Neha Kakkar)

Old Skool (Prem Dhillon, Sidhu Moosewala)

It’s My Birthday (will.i.am)

Honourable Mention

Udd Gaye (Ritviz)

Charkha

The Love Mashup by Nupur Pant

The Bidai Song

Vidaai ni (Bhoomi Trivedi)

And lastly, The NOT 10

Nope Nope #TriggerAlert #SoPreCovid

Din Shagna Da (Jasleen Royal)

This Post by The Crimson Bride might actually help you stay away from this song.

Nachdi Phira (Jasleen Royal)

Hookah Bar (Himesh Reshammiya)

Author

