World Photography Day – 19 August

World Photography Day is celebrated so that people around the world can communicate and express their feelings through the art of photography while paying homage to the history of photography at the same time. In the modern day, the World Photography Day seeks to inspire photographers across the world to share their photographs with a simple purpose of sharing their world with the rest of the world. But the history of this day goes way back in history.

Going back to the origin

The invention of a photographic process was developed by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce. On 19 August 1837, the French government announced the invention as a gift free to the world. The first selfie was clicked by American Robert Cornelius by setting his camera up, taking the image by removing the lens cap and then running into frame. On the back of the picture he captioned, “The first light picture ever taken 1839”. Since the early 19th century, photography has become an ever-increasing medium for personal expression and appreciation for countless number of people around the globe. Photographs got better and better along the years, first with the ‘still camera’, and the ability to take a picture that way. Think of the camera’s differences to the ones of World War 2, then compare them to modern cameras. The major jump in modern day technology affected photography as much as any other facet of life around the world.

With Kodak, Canon, Nikon and so many other brilliant brands out there, it was of no surprise when the market of photography took such a leap, even more so with the military and surveillance capabilities offered, as cameras got better, lighter, faster and more easily used.

August 19 2010 – First Online Gallery

On August 19, 2010 World Photo Day hosted its first global online gallery, where a vast number of photographers came together to share their photographs with the world and people from over 100 countries visited the website. This day marked the first official, globally reaching World Photography Day.

A photograph has the ability to capture a place, person, experience, or an idea in time’s moment. For this very reason, it’s said that one picture is worth a thousand words. Photographs can convey a feeling faster and more effectively than words can. It has the ability to make the viewer see the world through the eyes of the photographer. Nothing can beat the simple pleasure of snapping away pictures and developing frames to enjoy the moments captured in them

There’s a photographer lying hidden within each one of us. If you don’t believe us then scroll down your Instagram account to get a quick look and remind yourself of all those beautiful sunsets, landscape, those kitschy shots with dramatic backgrounds or those cuisines that you have captured. So, this year, why not celebrate world’s photography day to bring out the inner talent in you? Why not go out and snap a few moments yourself? If you enjoy a vintage experience, find an older camera, and enjoy the feel, and look, of 35mm film. Walk around and shoot some pictures to preserve the time in photographic form. Keep it interesting by Making a collage, which is a mixture of pictures, sometimes cut into different shapes than the usual rectangles of photos.

Or, if you run a business, use this day as an opportunity to shoot some professional shots and update your marketing. Hiring a photo studio and a photographer is always a better idea rather than simply grabbing a camera and taking some amateur shots outside. The first benefit of choosing a studio for your photo shoot or production is the professional look that you can more easily acquire in a studio. Furthermore, the availability of extra resources can be utterly useful; if you’re on-location shooting, and you suddenly have a brilliant idea, you may lack the correct resources to follow it up. Hiring a photo studio ensures that you’ll have all the bits and pieces you would require to make your vision a reality.

Or, if you are someone who likes to look at photographs, rather than shoot them or be a part of them, we would encourage you to spend some time online, looking at some of the most famous photos and influential artists of all time. With so many iconic photos out there that you are bound to end up fascinated and mesmerised by them.

