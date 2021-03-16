Beautiful Beach side wedding at Sheraton Hua Hin Thailand

Hua Hin is possibly one of the most breathtaking destinations for a wedding around India. Under a canopy of exotic foliage and glistening crystal hangings, Anushka and Divij tied the knot in their dream wedding celebration against a breathtaking backdrop of the endless blue sea!

How they met

Anushka, who travelled to London for a Patisserie Course, crossed paths with Divij, a Post Graduate student in 2016. Living in the same student accommodation, they met through common friends. Divij, who was instantly smitten, soon won over Anushka with his charm, and there was no looking back.

The Proposal

After three years of blissful dating, Divij popped the question with a surprise proposal planned at the Roseate Hotel. Stepping into the room filled with her favorite flowers, fairy lights, cake, and champagne, Anushka was rendered speechless when the blinds opened up to show ‘Marry me’ in the marquee lights outside.

Wedding Venue

“We actually wanted a small wedding with our close family & friends at a beach destination. We scouted a lot of places, went to phuket, then Hua Hin, looked at more than seven options and then decided on Sheraton, Hua Hin. The property has a proper resort feel and yet is not scattered at all. It is literally made for Indian weddings. The mandap overlooking the beach was the most special aspect of our wedding. Even though we earlier tried to look for a different venue, we ultimately zeroed in on the same for its beautiful property and venues overlooking the sea, something I had always wanted”. – Anushka

Wedding Film

Wedding Events :

Cocktail

The festivities kicked off with a vintage glam cocktail abundant with rich, warm lights and lovely floral décor in pastel hues with pampas grass, antique chandeliers and LED signages. The groom looked elegant in a navy velvet bandhgala while the bride shimmered in a silver embellished lehenga for this function.

Mehendi

The guests then indulged in a vibrant poolside Mehendi celebration amidst tons of fun. Quirky décor in hues of pink, yellow and blue lent a bohemian feel to the outdoor function, with breezy drapes, dreamcatchers, a beer bar, flamingoes and gorgeous floral accents.

The bride wore an intricately embroidered orange gown from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika teamed with baubles from Outhouse Jewellery, while the groom turned heads in a lavender kurta with a dapper multi colored Bandi jacket.

The highlight of the event was the Beer Bar & the Pool party!

Sangeet

The tropical jungle themed Sangeet saw enchanting décor of exotic foliage interspersed with beautiful crystal props over and around a massive chevron print dance floor. The Hua Hin Wedding evening was heady with stunning performances by the couple and their loved ones before everyone got down to groove. The groom wore a suave white tuxedo while the bride dazzled in a gold cocktail gown by Amit Aggarwal.

Wedding

The day started with a very emotional Haldi-Chura ceremony & the Gharoli for the groom. After a quick lunch the duo changed into their wedding outfits,

A magical concoction of white, pink and gold, the romantic wedding festivities was a sight to behold against the azure blues. Blush floral arrangements of cherry blossom and other blooms covered the venue as well as the mandap while serene white seating and dinner settings kept the décor elegant. The bride wore a beautiful blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga with rich Polki and meenakari jewelry while the groom complemented her perfectly in a white, pink and gold sherwani.



















































































Wedding Planning

The Hua Hin wedding was planned and executed to perfection by the talented team of Pink Palki. Anushka adds, “Decor was the one thing I was very particular about and I had a very specific vision before meeting the Pink Palki team, who executed every last detail of my concept perfectly. From color combinations of every function to personalized coconuts, room tags and stationery, everything was exactly as I wanted it.”

Wedding Photography & Films

“Thanks to Instagram. In search of the best photographer I used to stalk every page but I loved Ramit’s work and wanted him only as my wedding photographer. I feel photographers have the most important role to play as they are the only reason you get to hold on to the those beautiful memories for a life time. Our experience with Ramit and Kanishka and the team was super chill and fun. They both made us feel super comfortable and were very patient with Divij and I – as we both are camera shy. The beautiful candid moments captured – in both photos & videos – is something that we will cherish for a lifetime.” – Anushka & Divij

Venue: Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, Hua Hin, Thailand

Wedding Planner: Pink Palki

Décor: Pink Palki & Peerapach Auttapan

Bride’s Outfits: Manish Malhotra (Cocktail), Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika (Mehndi), Amit Aggarwal (Sangeet), Sabyasachi Mukherjee (Wedding)

Jewelry: Outhouse Jewellery (Mehndi), Hazoori Lal by Sandeep Narang (Wedding)

Makeup: Simran Takkar

Photography and Cinematography: Ramit Batra

