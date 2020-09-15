Wedding Photography Delhi at Shangri-La | Celebrity RJ Anushka’s Beautiful celebration

I was photographing a Goa-Beach-Palace-Cruise wedding, when I got a call from Anushka for her Wedding Photography in Delhi! I was super excited, hearing the news! Firstly, because she decided to call, discuss and look at the possibility of going ahead with me – from among all the photographers she knows & has worked with. And also because when I had met her in Dubai at a Wedding Conference of the top folks in the wedding industry – she was one of the few people who I became friends with. Anushka was a really grounded, fun person to be around, despite being such a celebrity RJ in UK. If you follow her on instagram – you will know that she sees more celebrities in her studio than Karan Johar at his Coffee!

The first thing I told her – after her phone-call was ‘Consider it done!‘.

There is nothing more satisfying than getting to be a part of a friend’s wedding. And I immediately blocked the dates for the team and in the coming weeks we planned the whole thing. I was so looking forward to partying with Anushka and her family at the wedding. But once I landed in Delhi after a trip to Sri Lanka & Maldives, I was under the weather. Which is quite usual for me after a detox – the delhi smog always seems to get me!

And in late-February 2020 – we had started to hear horror stories about Covid-19 in China. So not to put anyone at a risk – especially not the wedding celebrations, I decided to stay at home and away from the studio & the team for the few days of the wedding. Even though the original plan was for Kanishka to direct the team to document Anushka’s wedding as I was 100% planning to chill & party!

Little did we know around that time – that this would become the norm every time we travelled or sneezed! I surely missed being a part of the craziness at her wedding – but I sure enjoyed the post-production part for the photographs & the films.

We asked Anushka about how it all started, her plans for the wedding, her experience working with Kanishka Batra as the Director for her wedding & our Lead Photographers & Cinematographers. And I am so glad that it worked out just the way she wanted it. Read on.

Q&A with RJ Anushka

Anushka, Tell us about yourself – how did you meet, the proposal and the wedding?

We met online initially in 2018. We had connected on this dating app whilst i was on holiday with my friends in Greece. I didn’t really respond much and it kinda got left. It’s weird because we then re connected/re matched 10months later on the dating app again. We decided to meet for a coffee which, turned into lunch. So when they say ‘a lot can happen over coffee’ please understand that, it’s true!! 😉

How did you get associated with Ramit Batra for your wedding photography in Delhi?

Ramit and I initially met in Dubai at a wedding expo where wedding industry experts were invited all under one roof for networking and business opportunities. There were many other photographers there but somehow connected with Ramit and was stunned by his work, I had since then started following his work on Instagram.

Why did you choose Delhi as your Wedding Destination?

Delhi it was! This was because both Aditya’s parents and my entire family is in India (although different parts) but, I have a large part of my family in Delhi so it just made sense to have it there. Delhi is beautiful, it’s a city full of love, food and emotions and I think that’s what sums up a punjabi family right?!

What did your Wedding Celebrations look like?





Day 1 – Guru Ji’s sangat – this was a small religious ceremony where “officially” the celebrations began! Day 2 – Sagan – The Lalit, this was the ring ceremony which was the first event where we got the party going!! Morning, Day 3 – Mehendi – this was a small colourful, event where I had my mends done during the day, dhol players for my entry, a live singer and lotssssss of dancing with the pholon ki holi (flowers) being thrown at the guests which came out sooooo beautiful in the pics! Evening, Day 3 – Sangeet & Dance Performances by the family





























































The Wedding Day

Morning, Day 4 – haldi and choora ceremony – we didn’t have a dress code for this small event but it was so nice to see that everyone had come wearing yellow and it just made the entire event look too good! yellow haldi, yellow flowers, yellow everything – i just loved it! Evening, Day 4 – The Wedding day is always quite surreal and emotional. To be honest everything happened so quickly but I didn’t think I would enjoy my pheras so much. Normally they are quite quiet and everyone is listening carefully (or getting bored!) but my family was the complete opposite – SO much noise and singing all the songs that I love dancing to and ended up dancing at my pheras too 😉











































What according to you – was the role of the photographer on your special day, how was your experience?

The Wedding Photographer is the most important. He/She is there to capture EVERY single emotion that the entire family is going through during the lead upto the wedding and I couldnt be more thankful to Ramit and his team. In fact, during the initial planning days of the wedding I was just getting an idea of photographers and Ramit was the one vendor who really made me feel stress free and happy! He really assured me not to worry about anything and that his team would be there to cover all the functions. So the first thing off my checklist was – Wedding Photography in Delhi! One thing I noticed about Ramit and his team, they really don’t pressurise you into anything which feels so nice during the planning stages of a wedding! And the most funny thing is, I didn’t even meet Ramit during the wedding! His amazing wife Kanishka & team were there throughout (ALWAYS ON TIME !!! CAN I ADD) and we had such a laugh with each other.







Tell us about some interesting photographic moments from the wedding, what was your favourite?

Aaahhh you know the BEST moments captured are of everyone just looking happy and enjoying themselves! The fact that I had the best people around me and I ACTUALLY got to enjoy my own wedding as I was dreading the fact that I might not be able to because there is always so much going on!





To help the Brides-to-be, here is a list of all the Artsists, Brands & Vendors that you Anushka was associated with during the wedding/pre-wedding events.

Mehendi

Venue: Shangri La Eros Hotel – New Delhi

Wedding Planners and Decor: Designer Events Inc

Make Up: Make Up by Kavleen

Hair: Deepak Sheshodiya

Earrings: Red Dot Jewels

Outfit: Mahima Mahajan available are Jasmine Nikaza Coutre

Sangeet

Venue: Lalit – New Delhi

Wedding Planners and Decor: Designer Events Inc

Make up: Make up by Manleen

Hair: Arjun Kalyug

Jewellery: Red dot Jewels

Outfit: Vvani by Vani Vats available are Jasmine Nikaza Couture

Wedding

Venue: Sangri La Eros Hotel – New Delhi

Wedding Planners and Decor – Designer Events Inc

Make Up: Make up by Kavleen

Hair: Amit Bhardwaj

Jewellery: Red Dot Jewels

Chooda & Kaleeras: Raabta by Rahul

Outfit: Aastha Narang available at jasmine Nikaza couture

Choreography by Bollywood Dance School UK

—

Wedding Photography and Cinematography for all events – Ramit Batra (Kanishka Batra as the director)

If you would like to connect with us for your wedding – please feel free to fill in the details in this contact form. And allow us to get back to you with a price quote. Or you can email us at – [email protected]

Please follow and like us:

Author

Ramit Batra Destination Wedding Photographer based in India. Loves : Travel, Beer, Photography, Music, Books, Beaches & Pizza (*not necessarily in the same order)



Destination Wedding Photographer based in India. Loves : Travel, Beer, Photography, Music, Books, Beaches & Pizza (*not necessarily in the same order)

