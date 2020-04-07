1920s Gatsby Style Cocktail – Photographs & Film #soodbar
07/04/2020 By  R B With  4 Comments
In  Featured  /  Weddings

What a Night it was. A 1920s Gatsby-Style Evening in New Delhi? ‘You got to be kidding’ said everyone who heard about it or saw the pictures. And then the most unbelievable bit – all the beautiful decor, the library, pillars, extravagant staircases, chandeliers & fountains – everything was created at a Farmhouse in Westend Greens – Just for One Night! It was a Wedding Photographer’s dream venue, and a Bride’s dream come true! The Party Decor was out of the World!

Vaibhav, the groom-to-be, was welcomed by Mr. Raj Bardeja (father of the Bride) and Uvraj Bardeja (Bride’s Brother), with a customary tilak & chanting of mantras. Nazuk, the bride-to-be, arrived in style with her sister & walked the staircase with her father on her side, holding her hand, with ‘The Book of Love’ by Peter Gabriel playing in the background, making all eyes turn to them, in the anticipation to what was to come. And what a surreal sight it was. The whole atmosphere, quite goosebump-y (in levels of awesomeness!)

It was an ecstatic & emotional moment, when Mr. Bardeja gave Nazuk’s hand in Vaibhav’s, I can’t even imagine the thoughts that must be going through his head at that time. With a Kiss, Vaibhav took her on the Grand Stage. Vaibhav’s friends & brothers played a quick one on on him – with the ‘missing ring’ hoax. It was more funny because that was something which could have ‘actually’ happened, from the stories I had heard about his crazy buddies. Rings were exchanged 🙂 And the Oscar Jazz Band (OJB) took over the evening with their thrilling Sax & Trumpets, savvy Guitar & Drums and sassy Dancers (oh yes!!). It was the perfect set to film a blockbuster film – like ‘The Great Gatsby – The Roaring 20s’ if it had to be remade in India. With the Pack-of-Cards Bar supplying endless amount Champagne, Beer, Wine & you-name-your-poison… #enuffsaid

At midnight, the theme changed from Classical Jazz to Contemporary Bollywood Rave! With Benny Dayal and his signature ‘Badtameez Dil..’ every soul was on the dance floor. After a dozen hip-shaking songs & a brilliant performance by the russian dancers from OJB, the night slowly moved to EDM by DJ Gaurav Malvai. The #soodbar #delhi party went on till the wee hours, and we did get to see the sunrise after a long time. 😉

Watch the Film and the beautiful pictures of the Party Decor below. Let us take you back to the fun #soodbar #delhi evening-night-and-morning:

Click here to view the Wedding Films & Pictures from Al-bustan Palace, Muscat (Oman)

Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_03 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_02 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_01Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_05 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_07 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_09Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_12 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_13 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_14 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_15 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_19 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_16 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_17 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_23 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_24 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_25Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_20Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_29 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_32 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_35

Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_08 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_10Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_37 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_42 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_38

Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_47 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_52 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_50 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_49 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_48 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_41 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_54 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_56 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_58Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_57Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_63 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_64 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_66 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_67 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_68 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_69Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_70 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_71 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_72 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_73 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_74 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_76 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_77 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_78 Gatsby-Themed-Cocktail-Delhi-by-Ramitbatra_81

Watch the sneak peek to the Oh-so-awesome #soodbarmuscat here!

View the Best Wedding Film award received by Ramit for this event & Other Wedding Decor Ideas on our Pinterest.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Post Views: 1,637


Avatar
Author

R B Destination Wedding Photographer based in India. Loves : Travel, Beer, Photography, Music, Books, Beaches & Pizza (*not necessarily in the same order)




You might also like

Thailand Wedding at Shangri-La Bangkok Photography & Films – Shreya & Ashish
02/03/2020
Kolkata – Bengali Telugu Wedding – Chitra + Pranay – at JW Marriott & Hyatt Regency
28/11/2018
Joota Chupai at Indian Weddings!
13/08/2018


Leave a reply

Avatar
Hardeep Kaur
21/04/2016 at 12:36 pm
Reply

Wow what a wedding shot. awesome photography…


Wedding Film - Al Bustan Palace, Muscat #weddingphotography - Ramit Batra - Wedding Photographer based out of India
07/05/2016 at 12:55 pm
Reply

[…] Click here for Photographs from the Wedding & Watch the Gatsby Style Cocktail Engagement Here. […]


Destination Wedding Photography - Al Bustan Palace, Muscat - Ramit Batra - Wedding Photographer based out of India
09/12/2016 at 8:32 pm
Reply

[…] It all started with the Bride & Groom’s friends’s flying down from various corners of the globe to be a part of this crazy-fun weekend. The Beach Pavilion at Al Bustan Palace was the host to the most awaited Youngster’s party, especially after the Gatsby-Style cocktail in Delhi!! […]


DESTINATION WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY – AL Bustan PALACE, MUSCAT – Viewfinder by ekramshaikh
23/12/2019 at 12:30 am
Reply

[…] It all started with the Bride & Groom’s friends’s flying down from various corners of the globe to be a part of this crazy-fun weekend. The Beach Pavilion at Al Bustan Palace was the host to the most awaited Youngster’s party, especially after the Gatsby-Style cocktail in Delhi!! (Click to see the Pictures & Film Here) […]


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.







error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)