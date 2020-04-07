Most Stunning Mandap ever – for Indian Weddings!
07/04/2020 By  Karishma P With  9 Comments
The 3-5 day wedding affair finally concludes at the mandap where the ‘Miss’ becomes ‘Mrs’. And, quite obviously, the Mandap is one of the most important elements of the wedding. After the Varmala, the couple proceeds to the mandap where the rest of the rituals take place. Here are some of the most breathtakingly beautiful Mandaps from some of the most beautiful destination weddings that we have photographed:

The Most beautiful Mandap from our list of Weddings that we have photographed in the last couple of Years – Has to be this beautiful one designed by Pink Palki – at Sheraton Hua-Hin, Thailand


 Sheraton Hua Hin Mandap Sheraton Hua Hin Mandap Sheraton Hua Hin Mandap

The entire amphitheater design of this mandap  which gives a promising view of the rituals to everyone is just pure genius. The tones of red and orange brighten the classic brown brick Palace in the background. Placed on a bed of marigold flowers, the mandap looked absolutely surreal against the majestic Suryagarh Palace. The dim lighting was just a cherry on top.

Most Amazing Mandap ever - Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer

The Magnificent Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer!

The Al Bustan Palace in Muscat is one of the most scenic and luxurious destinations to hold a wedding. The circular mandap with deep red roses hanging from the top did perfect justice to the location which had an overview of the sea.

Al-Bustan Palace, Ritz-Carlton, Muscat - during the Day

Al-Bustan Palace, Ritz-Carlton, Muscat – during the Day

During the night, the mandap just looked splendid! The golden accents in the decoration and white drapes were so pleasing to the eyes. Furthermore, with goblets of fire around it and a golden chandelier on top, the mandap looked surreal.

Al-Bustan Palace, Ritz-Carlton, Muscat - during the night.

Al-Bustan Palace, Ritz-Carlton, Muscat – during the night.

Oh, this picturesque location was such a treat to the eyes! The heavenly Lavender drapes infront of the clear sea – there certainly could not have been a better combination of colors for this mandap! Accented with white flowers and candles in huge glass holders – this setting looked nothing short of a dream. Each and every element of the decoration – from the couple’s initials to hanging white flowers with invisible wires – complimented each other so well.

The Cove Rotana, Ras-Al-Khaimah, UAE

The Cove Rotana, Ras-Al-Khaimah, UAE

  •  Neemrana Baradari Palace, Patiala

There are honestly very few things that match the beauty of flowers. Making the entire set up look so pristine and delicate – the floral mandap installed out in the open garden was just beautiful. Several strings of white rajnigandhas and roses formed a curtain around the four pillars of the mandap. Lavendar floor, yellow and white mandap, green background – the color play  at this wedding was perfectly on point.

Destination Wedding - Neemrana Baradari Palace, Patiala

  •  Sheraton Grand, Pune

A mandap made completely out of red roses! A little golden chandelier on top, roses all around – this set up sure gives us the true essence of romance. The canopy of roses was illuminated by the fireworks around during the ceremony. How does one control their happy tears at such a perfectly ‘aww’ moment?

Beautiful Mandap - Sheraton Grand Pune

There is something serene about poolside mandaps that can’t be put into words. The beauty of the entire setting gets doubled up due to the colorful reflections. The optimum placement of the mandap below the dramatic stairs, beside the pool just gives a stunning effect. Furthermore, the orange drapes lined with flowers went along perfectly with the entire set up.

Beautiful Mandap - Samode Bagh & Palace, Rajasthan

Beach weddings are honestly my personal favorite. With swirling twigs covering the semi-netted structure,  this mandap surely won hearts with its minimal yet classic decor. Fireworks in the sky, beach on the side, white sand, the summer breeze & loved ones around – does it really get better? This setup surely seems to have a certain edge.

Wedding Fireworks - Park Hyatt Resort & Spa, Goa

Wedding Fireworks – Park Hyatt Resort & Spa, Goa

  •  Umaid Bhawan Palace, Rajasthan
Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Umaid Bhawan is everything grand,  majestic and monumental. This location would be magnificent even without any decoration to be honest. Above all, the classic traditional and royal setting of Umaid Bhawan is what makes it stand apart. This is a snap that was taken towards the end of a week-long wedding event with Celebratory Fireworks.

