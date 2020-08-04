Nikon 24-200 mm F4-6.3 VR Super-Zoom Lens – Z Mount – Unboxing Video

Nikon 24-200 is the latest Lens launched for Z Mount by Nikon Corp. in July 2020

Nikon 24-200 F4-6.3 VR Lens for Z-mount – Straight out of the box!

This Blog Post & the Video covers

Unboxing

First Impressions

Who is this Lens for?

Why does one need a Super Zoom Lens

We have always referred to these super zoom lenses as the ‘FREEDOM LENS’.

With covid19 reshaping how we travel, and extreme hand baggage policies which are already being enforced, lighter multi purpose lenses that will allow you to shoot a variety of situations – will find a definite way back. With this one lens, you get to shoot landscapes, architecture, portraits & so much more, without having to carry anything else.

See, I am not saying that this lens can replace your prime lenses or your 24-70s and 70-200s, We need to always look at a Price to Performance ratios while considering to buy any zoom lens.

All lenses have a trade-off, and understanding these tradeoffs make you a smarter photographer. Sometimes while travelling for a photoshoot – you don’t need a 5 lens kit. And sometimes, while shooting during daylight or with additional lights available, aperture is not the only criteria one needs to consider. And if you are a street or travel photographer – you will understand the importance of having a lens with a very small profile – allowing you to shoot without getting a lot of heads turning towards you.

Yes, this lens has a small aperture towards 200mm, but that is a trade-off I can live with if I am travelling with just one lens, which is small enough to replace my 24-70 F4 kit lens. If I can combine a Nikon 24-70 F4 S Lens and a Nikon AF-S 70-200 F2.8 Lens into one piece of glass, without the unrealistic expectation of having a fixed aperture in a compact size – we have a clear winner here!

Summing it up, the new Nikon 24-200 F4-6.3 Z lens has the following awesome features-

Super light weight at under 600grams,

Pretty standard 67mm filter size allowing me to reuse my other filters,

Less than 5inches in length – making it just about the same size as the kit lens.

In-built Vibration Reduction – which I feel is now a standard feature for all new mirrorless lenses and goes a long way for video production,

Flourine coating to help you clean the glass easily

Anti-reflective ARNEO coating – qualifying this one in the premium glass category.

You can check out more details of the Lens here at the Nikon India Page.

Check out some photographs that I took with the Nikon 24-200 Lens from my Balcony!









Photographs taken with a Nikon Z7 & posted without any editing.

I am going to try it out and share my hands-on experience soon. If you have any Questions, please feel free to write in comments below.

You can Get in touch with me for any more information, and view some of my other wedding photography work taken with Nikon Cameras on this Blog.

Author

R B Destination Wedding Photographer based in India. Loves : Travel, Beer, Photography, Music, Books, Beaches & Pizza (*not necessarily in the same order)



