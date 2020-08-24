20 Ideas for a perfect Intimate Wedding In 2020

Intimate Wedding in 2020

2020 has pushed everyone to adapt to the new normal and weddings get to be no exception. But having a restricted number of wedding guests doesn’t mean the wedding doesn’t get to be fun or memorable. The new normal calls for an intimate wedding plan. While, Big fat Indian weddings might have a charm of their own but there’s also something utterly special about hosting an intimate wedding. For example, this intimate wedding celebration in Samode Palace.

A British-Punjabi Intimate Wedding (Anandkaraj) at Samode

And that is, not only are they less stressful and easy to plan but also give you an opportunity to make your guests feel extra special. While also making the ceremony more about you spending your special day with your closed ones the way you ever wished for.

So, if you have already decided to ditch the big fat Indian wedding in 2020, or in 2021. Or are confused about whether you should go ahead and take the decision to get married during this pandemic. Then it’s important that you check this ultimate guide for your perfect intimate wedding. Celebrate your most important day with your loved ones – in style.

Heritage, Intimate Wedding in a Palace

If you are one who is mesmerized with the Indian art and culture. You should definitely look up for some heritage-rich locations like an old palace with an interesting history. Or a traditionally significant temple as the royal destination for your intimate wedding. It would be small yet grand and superior in its own way.

Modern destination wedding

Or you can choose the exact opposite of a traditional wedding. Ever thought of the possibility of getting married in a restaurant or a café where had your first date? With a limited number of guests to accommodate, that farfetched dream can totally come true! While a traditional wedding has its own essence, the sentiments attached to this place can make the day even more special and meaningful.

Wedding Safari

For all the nature lovers, what better way to have your intimate ceremony than in the wilderness, away from the crowd, in the serenity of nature and protection of the lush greens. You can camp the night away in the forest, take pheras around the campfire and have a barbeque night for the reception party.

Taking Vows in a Yacht

Or is it the sea that calls you more than the green? Why not get married right in the middle of one, in a beautiful yacht, making the entire wedding “mer-mazing”? And to get the reception party going, you can take a dip in the sea by diving in with the guests and having the most memorable time of your life.

Goa, Jaipur & Cruise Wedding Celebrations

Personalized invitations

Customize and design your invitation hamper by adding a touch of your aesthetic taste. Following the new normal trend, you can add in a mask that is personalized according to your wedding deco look, some tissues with complimenting prints, and a tiny bottle of sanitizer in your hamper. Oh, and don’t forget to get beautiful customised wedding invites. That is one thing you can totally pull-off from the safety of your home.

Personalised Wedding Invitations of Shreya & Ashish’s Shangrila Bangkok Wedding

Quirk it up with some fun wedding games

Why not go back in time to create the 90s evergreen Bollywood inspired wedding vibes like in Hum Apke Hai Kaun and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Plan those old school wedding games that keep even the oldest and the youngest members of the family entertained. Maybe take out mattresses and create comfortable floor sittings for various rounds of Dumb Charades and Antakshari.

Super Casual Reception

Intimate stands for close and personal. And what ceremony can be more personal than the one that has all your comfort food? Why hire caterers when you can have a potluck party with your guests and enjoy a homely meal at one long table while sharing happy memories. Maybe even bake your wedding cake or have a newlyweds’ special dish which you can cook along with your loved one, to serve the guests. This might seem very eccentric, but why not?

A luxurious celebration

Or if you fancy a luxurious experience and always dreamt of having a fancy wedding then isn’t this the perfect time to have it? With the restriction in the number of guests, you get to spend more on having a lavish ceremony.

Hire a Food Truck

Ditch your regular caterer and opt for something unique. Hire your favorite food truck for an outdoor reception, serving some steaming hot fresh pizza, street tacos, and even hire some funky ice cream truck for dessert.

A Virtual presence, Live Stream, Zoom Hangout for your Intimate Wedding

You can have massive Audio-visual screens set around the mandap so that all those people who couldn’t be present in the ceremony could get a chance to witness the wedding ceremony live, through video calls. They can have their own sangeet performances and all the other wedding fun even if they couldn’t get the chance to shower you their love and support by being present in the events.





A theme wedding

A small wedding gives more scope for coordination so why not quirk it up a bit? You can choose a fun theme for your entire wedding, be it the boho style, pastels or the retro era, and your wedding décor can follow the aesthetics accordingly. It also becomes more fun for the guests too, as you give them the chance to dress up and coordinate with the theme and with each other. And the best part, if you ask me? Imagine the picture-perfect photoshoots that you’ll have of the entire celebration!

Jazz it up with DIY decorations

Use your quarantine time effectively and unleash the creativity in you to prepare some funky wedding decoration to style up your wedding venue. From reusing your old glass bottles and cardboard boxes to creating charming dream catchers and decorative lighting, there’s a lot you can do when you put in your minds together with your friends and loved ones!

Photobooths

Develop some wedding photobooths in and around the wedding venue and have some abstract props with them. Play with the lighting to create a more dramatic vibe. It will give the guests the perfect chance to have some fun and click cool pictures to show off on social media.

In-house Wedding

A closed-circle wedding also gives the ideal chance to show off the charms of your home sweet home. You can organize a Home wedding with the mandap set in the backyard or the terrace. And invite your guests to have a warm time in your very residence.

Plan activities and events around the wedding

Split the guests into teams and indulge in various fun tasks. Games like scavenger hunts, DIY contests, mystery-solving activities or friendly sports tournaments that are tailor-fit for your interests. Keep surprise rewards for the winning team to get everyone’s energy up and going.

Creative with the seating arrangements

Fewer seats make it easier to go more creative with the seating arrangements. Set up some delightful floral arrangements in between seats to give a charming touch to the arrangements as well as to set some safe distance between the guests.

Kids’ Corner

Throw the kiddos a party of their own by arranging their very own zone. Host some games and activities to keep them occupied while the adults have their own fun. Maybe an art and craft contest or just some indoor games to keep them occupied?

Hire Musicians

Hire some local talent to play your favorite tunes throughout the wedding ceremony.

Booze Affair

After all, what celebration is complete without some chilled beer and tipsy cocktails? Have the perfect Car-O-Bar stocked up for the guests with all the party favorites.

The ultimate party

Check out this Groom Bartending on his own wedding in Kolkatat!

And lastly, just because the guest list is limited doesn’t mean you don’t get to have a party of your own. Don’t miss out on some wedding entertainment because this is a-once-in-a-lifetime celebration and you should definitely have a blast to last you for a lifetime. Hire your favorite DJ and have an upbeat wedding reception where you shred all your worries and dance your night away to your favorite beats.

Author

Simran Jena A Designer who loves mixing the East and the West in her art palette. Constantly learning and unlearning by exploring the world with a cup of Chai in one hand and a Guitar in the other.


