International Wedding Planners share – 5 Tips For Planning an intimate Wedding During Covid-19

With the ongoing pandemic at the peak, almost everything came to a halt all of a sudden including wedding celebrations. A little while back, we put up a post with 20 ideas for planning an intimate wedding.

However, you don’t need to compromise when it comes to your wedding day. With proper planning and feasible measures, you can solve this misery without any hassles. Fetch a reliable wedding planner and list down the ways to make your special day a memorable one. Also, don’t forget to keep hygienic practices and social distancing in mind.

We got a great feedback on our 20 ideas for intimate weddings and to take it one step ahead – we contacted several wedding planners in India, UK, UAE, USA, Singapore & Thailand. And here are the Top 5 learnings from how they are coping with the Pandemic. Here are the effective tips to transform your wedding day into an enchanting one amidst the pandemic.

Consult With The Team First

The current pandemic might affect your original wedding dates and plans as well. Such a situation calls for proper consultation with your wedding team consisting of various experts. From the catering service to the musicians and videographers, you must discuss the situation with everyone. You can ensure the success of your wedding only when the contributors align with your requirements. Hence, discuss the issues and future dates that might be feasible for your special day. Make sure to keep in mind the safety of every person on your guest list. For such purposes, you must have flexible plans, dates, and venue lists in place.

Along with this, don’t compromise on the decoration and catering part. With a small guest list and adherence to the CDC guidelines, you can make the wedding day a perfect one. Say for example, you can Achieve the right consultation and enjoy a glass of Andre champagne with your loved ones without any trouble.

Limit The Guest Count

Most of the guests use convenience services like flights, buses, or road connectivity for reaching the wedding destination. With the appearance of COVID-19, every transportation facility remains non-functional. Hence, you might reconsider your original guest list and reduce the count. Sit back with your partner and prepare a small guest list. Make sure to include only the very close relatives and acquaintances in the invitation list. Sometimes while planning a wedding, we have seen couples go overboard with their guest lists.



Along with this, don’t forget to consider the safety of your guests before sending out the invitations. Every guest on the list must be able to reach the wedding venue without any hassles. Also, most of the guests might not show up even after sending the invitations. Hence, plan the food and other gifts according to the expected number.

That way, you can minimize the expenses and wastage of food upto a great extent. One amazing way would be to ask the guests about their presence beforehand.

Hygiene Practices

One of the most crucial aspects of your wedding is hygiene practices and measures. You must ensure the safety of every individual likely to attend your wedding. To achieve this goal, look out for extra precautionary measures apart from the basic CDC guidelines. Place hand sanitizers at various spots in the venue like entrance, buffet, photo-booths, and restrooms. Other than this, you must ensure the disinfection procedure every hour to keep the virus at bay. Make a list of the necessary gear and ask your guests to adhere to the same. This list must include protective masks, hand sanitizers, and anti-bacterial wipes.

Also, you must take the necessary measures to maintain social distancing and limited contact. Ask the guests not to gather at a single place and keep the chairs at least 3 feet away for additional protection. You are accountable for every guest’s safety and you must act responsibly to ensure the same.

Get An Expert Planner to help plan a close-family wedding

COVID-19 calls for an expert opinion in every aspect of planning an intimate wedding. You must lookout for a reliable and experienced wedding planner to handle the preparations. Instead of taking care of the day on your own, ask your wedding planner to do the same. Wedding experts are quite experienced and possess immense knowledge related to marriage preparations. Also, the expert is likely to adhere to the proper hygiene practices and ensure a smooth wedding. Coordinating with different services like catering and decoration might turn out to be a daunting task. Getting a wedding planner might save you the extra trouble and ensure peace of mind.

Consult the married relatives and finalize the best wedding planner for your special day. This will ensure an astonishing and smooth wedding preparation and the right decor. Planning a wedding should be stress free!

Domestic Wedding Venue

Instead of the original wedding destination, you must search for the domestic venue featuring natural aesthetics. You can consider the attractive gardens, campsites, or beaches for this purpose. Not only will this ensure a proper wedding celebration, but also make the traveling part quite easy for your guests. You might choose a location that holds some beautiful memories for you and your family. Some options to consider are the old penthouse where you spent your childhood or the popular summer vacation beach. That way, more guests will be able to join you on your special day.

Prefer the locations lying close to your residence for a smooth wedding experience. You can always count on the decor team and catering services to make up for the original wedding venue. Also, make sure to disinfect the new venue as well for better protection.

Bottom Line to Planning an intimate Wedding

Wedding days hold a special place in every person’s heart. Don’t let the current pandemic ruin your memorable day and the joy around planning a wedding. With proper planning and reliable consultation, you can make the new venue and date work. You must ask for the creative team’s opinion regarding the new date, place, and other related aspects. Further, limit the guest list and invite only the close ones. You must keep safety as a top-most priority and decide according to the same. Other than this, try to go for a venue that is closer to your residence. That way, you can make up for the deficiencies without any hassles. Hire the top wedding planner in your region and ensure a safe, memorable, and commendable wedding day.

Do watch latest updates on our Wedding Photography & Films – Instagram page for latest photographs from intimate weddings.

If you would like to reach out to us to be a part of your Wedding Celebrations and to Photograph & Film your wedding – please connect with Ramit Batra Here

Ramit Batra Destination Wedding Photographer based in India. Loves : Travel, Beer, Photography, Music, Books, Beaches & Pizza (*not necessarily in the same order)



