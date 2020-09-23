RANA DAGGUBATI & MIHEEKA’S Gorgeous Wedding – Tips for Intimate Weddings in 2021

The famous Telegu star Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj’s grand yet intimate affair took place on August 8 in Hyderabad, setting some major couple goals throughout the nation. North met South in their ceremony where they took their wedding vows in both Telegu and Marwari traditions. The glittering celebration was attended by their family members and close friends, abiding the social distancing norms set by the government. Needless to say, the pictures of their wedding festivities have taken the internet by storm. And we can’t help but fall head over heels in love with the entire celebration, decoration and the gorgeous outfits pulled off by Miheeka.

So here are some pointers from Rana and Miheeka’s wedding that we believe every bride should go through to have a picture-perfect wedding in 2020:

Jazz it up with your jewellery: It’s the year 2020. Its time to give a rain check to your traditional jewellery and experiment with some abstract ornamentations. Try using exotic floral hand-made necklace, which are so in demand by everyone these days. Or get inspired by Miheeka’s jewellery made up of sea shells which she carried off so elegantly during her Haldi ceremony. Ditching the traditional jewellery, she opted for a pair of bohemian earrings and maang tikka, to perfectly complement her stunning mustard yellow lehenga.

Dream wedding destination: The pandemic makes everyone wonder if they can have their wedding at their dream wedding destination after all. The answer is, why not! Social distancing norms doesn’t constrict venue ideas at all. For instance, have a look at the perfectly decked up wedding venue of Rana and Miheeka’s wedding. They had their grand wedding at Rama Naidu studios in Hyderabad. The wedding décor was inspired from a gorgeous Radha-Krishna painting by Thota Vaikuntam that was gifted to Rana and Miheeka by the artist himself. The painting depicts Lord Krishna in a south Indian attire and Radha in a bright red saree. The Mandap too had a rustic appeal to it along with some vibrant floral arrangements, lush green foliage and forest like flowers dropping down, matching the shades of the painting.

What exactly is too much jewellery? A lot of brides tend to go gaga over the heavy and intricate wedding jewellery. And later get immensely confused where to put a full stop and avoid going over the top. The answer is, you don’t. Don’t shy away from going over the top with your love for jewellery. Pair them up tastefully with your wedding lehenga to pull off the ornamentations elegantly and come out with a sleek and sophisticated bridal look. In fact, we love how Miheeka pulled off her heavy jewellery so gorgeously with her wedding attire by Anamika Khanna.

Fifty shades of Pink: Can’t decide what to pull off as your wedding attire? When is confusion, go for the obvious yet gorgeous! One can’t ever go wrong with pink. It may be the most commonly opted colour for a wedding outfit but it doesn’t tend to stop being utterly graceful and a treat to everyone’s eyes. From pastel pink to Fuchsia, it is a hue that never goes out of style. So, pick out the fanciest pink outfit that you can lay your hands on and nail it of with the perfect hair and makeup. And you are good to rock the ceremony! Have a look at how stunning this pink outfit looks on Miheeka and how perfectly she pulls off the shade in her Mehendi ceremony.

Picture Perfect wedding outfits: Last but not the least, plan your wedding attire in accordance to your partner’s attire. Because if you ask us, what better way to get the perfect picture to last a lifetime than the one where you complement your partner’s outfit. It adds up the ultimate glam to the pictures and the ceremony itself. Who wouldn’t want to possess such a perfect snap to show off even to their grandchildren? And on top of it, isn’t it just adorable to look like a perfect couple on your wedding day? In the very same way, Rana and Miheeka have nailed their picture-perfect ceremony by dressing up flawlessly to match their beiges and off-whites with each other as well as their wedding Mandap.

Photo courtesy: The Indian Express

Simran Jena A Designer who loves mixing the East and the West in her art palette. Constantly learning and unlearning by exploring the world with a cup of Chai in one hand and a Guitar in the other.


